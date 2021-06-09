Last month, we learned about the Sony WF-1000XM4. The wireless earbuds are said to come with a new design. The pair was spotted and was then mentioned to have ANC. It follows the new Sony WH-1000XM4 announced in April as Silent White ANC headphones. Sony has just announced the new true wireless earbuds with ANC that promises the users you would only hear your sound and nothing else. Now that’s an exciting promise as made possible by digital noise cancelling, thanks to an Integrated Processor V1.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones offer support for High-Resolution Audio Wireless. The pair allows smart listening and premium call quality. It can last up to eight hours on a single full charge and even with Noise Cancellation in use.

The newest truly wireless model from Sony offers less noise and clearer sound because of a new processor used. Sony has used the QN1e chip, Integrated Processor V1, and Bluetooth System on Chip technology. Sony also added a new 6mm driver unit that provides a 20% increase in magnet volume, as well as, high compliance diaphragm.

Sony also uses those new Noise Isolation Earbud Tips for a better fit. Those new earbud tips make use of polyurethane foam material that is elastic and soft. The result is maximized surface contact area between the tip and ear canal, eliminating the gaps that reduce noise and insulate sound. The more stable fit is also a result of improved adhesion to the ear canal.

For windy days, there is an Automatic Wind Noise Reduction for exceptional sound quality all the time. Other special features include High-Resolution Audio Wireless support, LDAC, rich bass range, and Edge-AI (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). The latter upscales those compressed digital music files in real time and recognizes musical genres and instrumentation.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is listed at €280 which is about $340. It will be out in either Silver or Black and will be out in the market this month.