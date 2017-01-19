With only one month to go before the Mobile World Congress, more OEMs are announcing their plans and product offerings. Several invites and teasers have been shared already especially since after CES ended. So far, we learned that Samsung and Sony will have their press events in Barcelona. We’ve started our MWC 2017 (#mwc2017) coverage so expect more related news, leaks, and rumors. As for LG Mobile, the other South Korea tech giant is also prepping up for one of the biggest events for the mobile industry.

On its official Facebook page, LG Mobile posted a GIF teaser slash reminder that they will be in Barcelona for the MWC 2017. Its latest products and innovations will be unveiled on February 26. We’re guessing a new smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0, the LG G6, the rumored 18:9 display, home robots, and maybe more IoT devices.

LG could also be revealing more information about its latest products announced recently during the CES such as the LG Stylo 3. New LG accessories may also be unveiled because the company is known for also making add-on devices that complement an LG smartphone. We’re not expecting the smartphone will be modular but highly functional and secure this time.

SOURCE: LG Mobile