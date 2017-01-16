We’ve said a lot of things about the smartwatch industry. It didn’t do well the past year but it still has potential especially now that Android Wear 2.0 is coming soon. This version will allow wearables to run apps on their own. This also means your smartwatch can take advantage of standalone apps without having a partner smartphone. This development is major because it eliminates the need to bring a phone with you because the wearable can be enough.

LG is one of the few OEMs who have ventured into the smartwatch game by launching its own product offering. The 2nd-gen model was released back in 2015 as the first ever with 4G support. Unfortunately, some quality issues halted its production for some time. No new model was introduced last year but two new LG smartwatches are said to be arriving soon after being sighted on the FCC.

LG is believed to be working on not just one but two smartwatches. Passing through the certification agency were model number W280 and W270. The W820 boasts of GSM (LTE and HSPA) features plus wireless charging capabilities according to the FCC listing. We’re also assuming this one will already run the upcoming Android Wear 2.0 due in February.

We’re not expecting much change in the design. It looks a bit like the LG Watch Urbane 2 complete with a Qualcomm Wear processor, IP67-certification, and Stainless Steel build. Actually, there’s also a W281 model newly listed. Rumor has it that the smartwatches will be called the LG Watch Pro, Watch Style, Watch Sole, and Watch Force. That’s not just three but four smartwatches. So there will be another one? Let’s wait and see.

VIA: The Leaker