LG seems to be very busy these days. Until the new G series flagship phone is revealed, expect to hear related rumors and speculations. We’re not just depending on those leaks because LG has been generous in sending out teasers and information with smaller announcements. We’ve confirmed a number of things including the Snapdragon 845 SoC, iris scanner, Quick Charge 4.0, a bigger display, and AI features. The G7 will also have a notch and will officially be called as the LG G7 ThinQ.

The public is excited about the release of the LG G7, especially with the AI technologies. The notch is there for a reason. It will house the selfie camera, earpiece, and ambient sensor. We’re still not sure about the idea of OLED and LCD variants. The premium flagship offering will launch May 2 in the US.

The LG G7 ThinQ will focus more on AI technologies. We’re excited to test it actually and see how the AI game will level up. To make things better, LG executives are promising better customer experience. The after-sales service will be further improved as a special team has already started its operations at the LG Science Park in Seoul last month. The aim of the center is to provide quick after-sales care, as well as, deliver operating system upgrades, a more stable support for OS upgrades, and management of software globally.

For the customers, you can get the ‘Quick Help’ app and access from there. It’s only one of LG’s new business strategies to ensure the consumers are satisfied with the hardware and services.

