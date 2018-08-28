Dozens of companies will be showcasing their latest products and technologies in Berlin as the IFA 2018 opens this week. A number of brands are already making their early announcements. We’ve already heard from Huawei, Samsung, Fitbit, and Archos. LG will be showing off new XBOOM Audio Products, particularly new AI ThinQ speakers, as well as, the new smartphones. We’re expecting the LG V40 but the Korean tech giant is also said to roll out two LG G7 variants: the LG G7 Fit and the LG G7 One.

LG is known to be adjusting its business strategy since early this year. That is why the LG G7 ThinQ was delayed a bit as some development changes were made.

After several leaks and rumors, the phone officially launched with a notch, Super Bright Display, and a built-in Boombox Speaker. The LG G7 ThinQ is getting a follow-up in the form of not just one but two new phones.

The LG G7 Fit and the LG G7 One will be unveiled later this week. These can be considered as mid-range phones although some specs and features are high-end.

LG G7 One



The LG G7 One runs on Android One which means the number of pre-installed Google apps has been reduced. This also means the OS running is lighter than usual while still giving a genuine Android mobile experience.

This one comes equipped with a 6.1-inch QHD+ Super Bright Display, 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio, IP68 rating, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 32GB onboard storage, and a 3000mAh battery. Design-wise, this still looks like the LG G7 ThinQ. The phone also delivers high-res 8MP selfie and 16MP rear cameras for impressive imaging even from an affordable device.

LG G7 One Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

• Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision, Super Bright Display, 3120 x 1440 resolution

• Dimensions:153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

• Weight:156g

• Battery:3000mAh

• RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

• Storage: 32GB UFS 2.1 (expandable)

• Cam: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

• Cam: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

• Connectivity: LTE/3G/2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

• Others: AI CAM†, Bright Camera, Boombox Speaker, Google Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, HDR10, Google Assistant Key, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology, MIL-STD 810G Compliant, FM Radio, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

• Colors: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue

LG G7 Fit



The LG G7 Fit isn’t for health or fitness tracking purposes. It’s another G7 variant with the same display and some of the specs. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and Android 8.1 Oreo instead of Android One. It offers a number of premium features like the AI CAM, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and a Boombox Speaker.

LG describes the two as mid-range phones with “flagship-level intelligent features at exceptional price points”. You may check out the LG G7 Fit and the LG G7 One at the IFA 2018 in Messe Berlin starting August 31.

No word on pricing and availability but they should be more affordable compared to the LG G7 ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ.

LG G7 Fit Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

• Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision, Super Bright Display, 3120 x 1440 resolution

• Dimensions:153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

• Weight:160g

• Battery:3000mAh

• RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

• Storage: 32GB UFS 2.1 (expandable)

• Cam: 16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°)

• Cam: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

• Connectivity: LTE/3G/2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

• Others: New Second Screen, AI CAM, Boombox Speaker, Google Lens, QLens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, HDR10, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology, MIL-STD 810G Compliant, FM Radio

• Colors: Aurora Black, Platinum Gray

