LG has been busy teasing the new G7 ThinQ. We know many details about the next-gen premium flagship smartphone and we’re only waiting for the official announcement on May 2. Earlier this week, LG has introduced a super bright display which will be used on the Q7. We can confirm now the G7 will boast a 6.1-inch FullVision display with 3120 x 1440 resolution. That is QHD+ with a maximum of 1,000 nits. This means it is now the most vibrant and brightest display on the mobile market.

LG’s Super Bright Display makes it possible for anyone to check and read even under bright lights or the sunlight. Compared to the G6, this one reduces power consumption by 30%. This one will also come with a curved tempered glass so you can hold it in one hand. Instead of 18:9 aspect ratio, the LG G7 ThinQ will arrive with a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio. That gives about a bottom bezel that is slimmer by 50%.

The improved display will definitely show better colors and more natural tones as the LG G7 ThinQ now covers 100% of DCI-P3 color space as. LG has also added six new screen color settings: Auto, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game and Expert. The display knows whether you are viewing a photo a video, browsing the web, or playing a game and it optimizes every display setting.