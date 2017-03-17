After a successful launch at the Mobile World Congress, now we’re learning more about the LG G6. The smartphone is now ready for pre-order on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Verizon is offering it with a free Google Home. We heard that it will also be sold in Europe after learning about it reaching 40,000 pre-orders in just four days in South Korea.

The phone has already been dunked, frozen, and thawed and has passed a random scratch test. All these happened after we got our hands on one and compared it with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Huawei P10 Plus. We have yet to do a comprehensive review so we’re looking around the web and see what others are saying about it.

LG Mobile recently published a new video that shows off the tech company’s new UX 6.0. Now we have an idea what the new G6 can offer. Highlighted was the 18:9 aspect ratio that fits two squares for a taller, wider, and broader view of images and videos. The phone definitely has a bigger screen, allowing for a richer experience.

The KnockOn feature us still a standard. There’s a Grid Shot camera feature that combines four photos or videos into one single image. Match Shot lets you combine two pictures or videos to create a new image. 360 Panorama allows you to take full-range 360-degree panoramic pictures. Food Mode is perfect for the foodies or food bloggers because the feature makes your food pop with vibrant colors. A GIF creator lets you easily create vibrant GIFs with continuous shots or select scenes from various videos.

The LG UX 6.0 offers enhanced usability. Create Collage Wallpapers to use as Lock Screen. There’s also the LG Mobile Switch that helps the user to easily send and receive data that will be useful for backup or transfering files from one phone to another.

Extended Capture allows you to capture a long article all at once while the Smart Doctor lets you to check hardware performance with one click of a button.