We don’t have any comprehensive review and analysis of the LG G6 yet but expect one from our community in the coming weeks. We’re looking forward to using the smartphone everyday as our main gadget for communication, web browsing, entertainment, and work. We have differing opinions about the latest premium flagship from the other South Korean tech giant but we’re hopeful that LG will finally make a Galaxy S-killer for this year.

LG already had a headstart in the game since Samsung didn’t introduce the Galaxy S8 yet. We’ve seen numerous hands-on videos already and the latest and most interesting we’ve seen so far is this one where the new LG G6’s back is being scratched extensively. It doesn’t look like a professional scratch test. Actually, the video seems to have been recorded in some bar or restaurant.

To review, specs of the LG G6 include a 5.7-inch display, 18:9 FullVision screen, Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 13MP Dual camera with laser autofocus and LED flash, 5MP selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery. Color options include Mystic White, Ice Platinum, or Astro Black.

Others may have missed it but this one features Gorilla Glass 3. You can be assured the device can survive regular drops and scratches. What’s more interesting is the fact that the back panel features Gorilla Glass 5 already. That sounds weird but we’re guessing LG G6 deems the back to be more prone to abuse.

The video above is definitely proof that the LG G6 is worth your hard-earned money. We’re just wondering why LG only used Gorilla Glass 3 and not the latest at the front.