The LG G6 is coming to America. Of course, that is happening because next to South Korea, the US is probably the biggest market for LG. Just yesterday, we sighted a leaked Verizon document that tells us the pricing and true enough, the company is releasing the smartphone soon. Actually, it is now up for pre-order on Verizon with a shipment date of March 30. As expected, AT&T and T-Mobile have also put the smartphone for pre-order on their respective websites.

On Verizon, the LG G6 (LG-VS988T) is available for $672 or $28 per month with no downpayment for 24 months. There’s a one-time activation fee of $30. The pricing plan depends on what youre getting.

T-Mobile is selling the phone with a slightly cheaper price of $650 or $26 per month with a minimal downpayment of $26 also for 24 months. That’s under the interest-free Equipment Installment Plan of the Un-carrier. Order a unit before April 30 and T-Mobile will send you a Google Home. That’s worth $129 but it’s yours for free. Phone will be ready by April 7.

As for AT&T, the LG G6 is ready for $24/month for 30 months on AT&T Next. If you have eligible service, you can get it for $30 per month for two years. AT&T will put the phone in stores beginning April 7, Friday. If you’re switching from another provider, you can get up to $650 in credits if you get a new phone or trade-in another smartphone.

