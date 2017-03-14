We’re not suprised that LG is selling the G6 fast because we concur that it is one great phone. In just four days, LG received about 40,000 orders for the G6 in South Korea. In just one weekend since the March 10 sale started, over 30,000 units were sold. Today is just the fourth day but the number is impressive. LG must be excited at the turnout of the smartphone’s launch even if it did not bag the ‘Best Device’ award at the MWC 2017 and lost to Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Awards aren’t really important because it will all boil down to performance and sellability. Last year, the LG G5 was recognized as ‘Most Innovative’ but sadly, the phone didn’t do well in the market. The LG G6 has potential to make it big this year. It already has an edge over the Samsung Galaxy S8 which skipped the MWC last month.

The phone is priced at 899,800 won in Korea. We learned that it will be offered by top US mobile carriers but we weren’t informed of the scheduled launch date until today. Launch will either be on April 7 or 10 in the US market.

This one is significant for LG because it will help global sales. LG is still the third biggest phone maker after Apple and Samsung in the country in terms of sales and with about 12.8 percent of the mobile market. Price could be around $782.

Meanwhile in Europe, the smartphone will be priced at 750 euros when it rolls out later next month. The LG G6 is already listed on Media Markt so feel free to check out the store and try to place your order.

VIA: The Investor, Media Markt