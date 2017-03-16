The LG G6 was highly anticipated before the Mobile World Congress because Samsung decided to delay the Galaxy S8. It also had big shoes to fill as the older LG G5 was last year’s ‘Best Device at MWC 2016’. The new premium flagship phone didn’t receive any title but a lot of people were impressed by it. Pre-sale began in South Korea and within four days, LG received 40,000 orders. We know it’s coming soon to the United States and Europe as we earlier reported. We had no idea about which mobile carrier will release it first but looks like it will be Verizon according to some leak.

A Verizon LG G6 is about to be released. Android Central shared a photo of what seems to be an internal document that says pre-order will open on March 17. The smartphone will be offered with a promo. If you get an LG G6, you can get a free Google Home. If you already have an existing plan and wish to upgrade, you can get a $200 trade-in for select phones. If you’re switching to Verizon from another network, you can receive a new 43-inch LG TV. That plus the $650 Switcher or the $500 FIOS bundle promo.

Price of the phone unit is $678.99. With other upgrades or under any plan, it will be lower. Release date is said to be this coming April 7 which is less than three weeks from today. The LG G6 is also said to be offered for 24 months installments at $28 per month in the United States and Canada.

Feel free to sign up at LG.com for early notification.

VIA: Android Central