As early as July 2017, we’ve started talking about the Galaxy S9. It was never too early and after months of rumors, speculations, and leaks, we’re getting close to D-Day. The South Korean tech giant will launch the next-gen premium flagship phone on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress. The phone will arrive with the Galaxy S9+. The S9 duo is expected to have the same shape and display size as the S8 pair but with a number of important improvement changes.

The Samsung Unpacked event is three weeks from today and while waiting, expect more information to be made public. We’ve probably heard all there is to know about the major aspects of the next-gen Galaxy S phones. More renders have popped up online and they’re looking closer to reality. S9 bezel size and specs were already compared with early renders while some phone cases already went up for pre-order.

Of all the renders we’ve seen, Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks, has been a big help after collaborating with a lot of people. Apart from him, there’s also Roland Quandt of WinFuture as a great source of information about upcoming devices. He’s been quiet on the until this week when he shared some images of the components of the Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960.

Quandt (@rquandt) shared images of the fingerprint reader bearing a new shape, the camera module (single only), USB-C board of the S9+, plus the 3500 mAh battery of the Galaxy S9 Plus and the 3000mAh batt of the Galaxy S9. His tweets actually confirm some details we heard earlier including the model numbers–SM-G960 and SM-G965. The fingerprint reader has a new shape. As for the batteries, they will indeed have the same battery capacities as the S8 and S8+.

