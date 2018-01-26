D-Day for the Samsung Galaxy S9 is fast approaching. The South Korean tech giant has sent out press invites already. The event will officially happen on the 25th of February, as well all know, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Samsung will be having the Unpacked event and we know the company is preparing for it as the Unpacked app has just been updated. If you have the app on your phone, download the update and see for yourself what’s new.

You will now see the Unpacked 2018 app for the Galaxy S9. What’s new? Many good things including a new AR trick. It seems the smartphone will level up the mobile augmented reality experience. An AR button can be found in the top right corner. It will be useful when you’re already at the MWC venue and you see Samsung or Galaxy logos. Press the button to scan and an augmented reality version of the Unpacked 2018 venue will be shown.

More information is posted on the app. We’re guessing Samsung will send further updates as more details become available. Register on the app and you will get a QR code invitation to the February 25 launch.

Download UNPACKED 2018 from the Google Play Store

VIA: SAMMOBILE