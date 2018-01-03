HTC is poised to release a new flagship smartphone. We know the brand is cutting down on releasing new smartphones in 2018. The next offering may have dual cameras as speculated but will still look very similar to the HTC U11 series in terms of design. From U11, we can expect the next phone will be named as the U12. This one may be arriving sometime in May, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor according to a recent report.

The HTC U12 is also said to be the Taiwanese tech giant’s first phone with an all-screen display (bezel-less). A leaked image tells us the phone will have a single selfie camera and a non-existent fingerprint sensor. The latter means either there will be an iris scanner or HTC will stick to the rear fingerprint sensor. We’re hoping a dual camera setup will be ready since this is in demand and having such will help the company sell the new flagship device.

The Android smartphone will still be considered a mid-range flagship but will be closer to the HTC U11 Plus. Before the U12 is announced, HTC wants us to know there are still other smartphones available and being sold in the mobile market like the U11+, Android 8.0 Oreo HTC U11 Life, and the yet-to-be-revealed Vive Focus VR that is still in the works.

VIA: SuggestPhone