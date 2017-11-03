HTC will rejoin the dual camera phone trend next year. Yes, you read it right: rejoin. The Taiwanese tech giant will once again try the dual-camera game since most OEMs have done so the past couple of years. You see, HTC ventured into this arena before with the EVO 3D but that one didn’t take off. It did, however, gave the mobile industry a glimpse of what could be done.

Today, most phone makers add dual cameras but HTC seems to have pushed the idea. But next year, expect dual camera phones from the brand as per one company executive who shared the information with the media in a recent interview. HTC President Chialin Chang said, “We’ll definitely be releasing a dual-camera phone next year, but we’ll need to figure out how to make this feature stand out”. So it’s definite but the company still needs to study how to do it right.

HTC only managed to release two generations of flagships with the Duo Camera before deciding to ditch the technology. We also remember the HTC One M8 and the HTC Butterfly 2 with what was called the Duo Camera setup. We’ll see next year how HTC will make its comeback memorable and sellable.

Next year, HTC will also release about five to six phones. We’re guessing they will be mid-range phones because there’s still the U11, U11+, and the U Ultra for the premium category.

As confirmed a few months ago, Google and HTC signed a billion-dollar deal on smartphone hardware business. We’re crossing our fingers this will be good not only for HTC but also Google who’s been facing a number of challenges since the Pixel 2 phones rolled out. In the future, HTC could keep Google’s production in check to ensure high quality of products all the time.

There aren’t many details about the partnership but we’re assuming HTC will manufacture devices for Google. In the meantime, HTC still needs to do a lot of marketing and improve on its business strategy to sell more phones.

VIA: Engadget