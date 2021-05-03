We’re certain there is no giving up just yet for Huawei. It may have decided to sell of the Honor unit but it doesn’t mean it will stop working on new phones. Maybe someday it will just focus on the software business but this yes, there is still the Huawei P50 series and the newly announced Huawei Mate X2. The latter is the company’s second attempt to enter the foldable phone category. There was actually the Huawei Mate Xs but it was only a slight improvement.

The first-gen offering didn’t exactly sell. It wasn’t making any money and even caused the OEM to lose more. The earliest mention of a new model version was that it would be an “innie” like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Renders soon showed an inward folding screen and a dual selfie camera.

The new foldable flagship smartphone was said to be thinner, longer, and lighter. The HUAWEI Mate X2 was officially announced and made ready with an in-folding design.

Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything got his hands on the Huawei Mate X2 and as expected, got to do a quick durability test. The phone endured the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests. Watch the full durability test video below:

We’re impressed. The phone looks really durable. The scratch is normal and expected–scratching at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7 for the external display. The internal display scratched at a level 2 to 3 even with just a fingernail but that’s okay.

The heat resulted to a white mark that didn’t recover on the outer screen. The inner screen showed a black mark after 10 seconds and didn’t recover. What we find really impressive is the phone didn’t bend from both directions. Huawei did things correctly this time.