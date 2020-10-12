Huawei has been pushed back severely with its smartphone approach due to the US trade restrictions and the unescapable pandemic situation has not played in the company’s favor either. Yet, there’s nothing stopping Huawei from experimenting and making a comeback. After a couple of misadventures in the foldable phone arena, the Chinese smartphone giant is expected to reveal a refreshed foldable smartphone, likely to be called the Huawei Mate X2, with changes and improvements over the predecessors.

According to early rumors, this is going to be an inward folding smartphone with a large cover screen featuring a dual hole-punch camera. This is going to be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in its design and should therefore be taking on the South Korean tech company’s offering. In order to present a graphic view of the folding phone, Jermaine Smits aka Concept Creator, a Dutch 3D graphic designer, has revealed renders and a video of the Huawei Mate X2 based on its patent.

Huawei is slated to announce the Mate 40 series soon, but it is unclear at the moment when it will reveal the next foldable smartphone. Before something official is announced, let’s see what the renders reveal. On the camera front, the large cover display – that should allow the folding phone to be used as a normal smartphone – will have a dual selfie camera but when opened, like a book, the main screen will not have any cameras on the front. So, video calling may just be possible in the folded form factor.

On the reverse side, there is a camera housing that protrudes slightly out and comprises a quad-camera setup with the telephoto lens leading the setup from the top. According to information shared by LetsGoDigital, the flexible display of the Mate X2 will feature a massive 8.03-inch folding display with 2480 x 2220 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has as 7.6-inch inward folding screen.

As learned previously the bendable display of the supposed Huawei Mate X2 is going to be manufactured by Samsung and BOE. The phone should be powered by Kirin 9000 series processor if the American trade restrictions do not hamper supplies. The foldable smartphone is expected to enter production toward the end of this year, and as Huawei prefers, it should be announced around February 2021. From now then, we are going to hear a lot about this smartphone, so stay tuned.