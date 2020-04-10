We have high regard for Huawei despite the fact that the brand is banned in the United States. The top Chinese OEM can no longer run Android OS on its smartphones as Google has already cut ties with them. The past year has been crazy for Huawei but it’s not stopping. The company still sells smartphones that now run on its own mobile OS. Last year, Huawei also rolled out the Mate X foldable phone which was delayed a bit. It was then followed by the Huawei Mate Xs which is an enhanced version.

The updated foldable phone still had some issues. The high-end foldable smartphone costs a lot of money but it seems Huawei isn’t making any money. In fact, we’ve got word the company has already lost some $60 to $70 million.

The 16,999 yuan phone-tablet which is about $2,400 in the US is a loss for Huawei. We don’t need to ask why but it’s mainly because of the expensive flexible display. Of course, not many people want to spend that much on a phone. A phone below $2,000 may still be “affordable” for some markets.

If the price of the flexible screen drops, then maybe Huawei can make some money according to Huawei executive Yu Chengdong. The Huawei Mate Xs has the potential to make it big. It’s really just expensive.

To review, the foldable smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.6-inch OLED screen when folded, 2480 x 1148 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 8-inch OLED display when unfolded, 2480 x 2200 pixels, HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G chipset, ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, 512GB built-in storage, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, NM card slot for memory expansion (256GB max), EMUI 10.0.1 (still based on Android), Huawei Media Services, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers. The camera system includes a 40MP + 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens + 8MP Telephoto lens + ToF. The 4500mAh battery system is a combination of two 2250mAh batt with 55W SuperCharge.