We’ve always wondered what happened to the Huawei Mate X. The mobile industry has been waiting for Huawei’s first-ever foldable phone that was also delayed. The top Chinese OEM wanted to make sure what happened to the Galaxy Fold doesn’t happen to the Mate X. The device launched in February last year with 5G connectivity. It’s the first phone to be 5G CE certified by TÜV Rheinland. Its launch moved to September and was soon spotted in the wild.

The Huawei foldable phone was still being optimized and perfected but it was delayed some more. Some information we gathered–the Huawei Mate X could be powered by the new Kirin 990 processor and its own OS. The Huawei Mate X pre-order began in China. We haven’t heard anything since then until today.

The company reported that it sold 100,000 units back in November. Since then, about 200,000 units were sold despite the high price of 16,999 yuan which is about $2,456.

The number is only for two months and only in China so it’s not that bad. It’s actually more expensive compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. A new version of the Huawei Mate X will be unveiled during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020).

So far, we know the next-gen Huawei foldable phone will run on Kirin 990 5G processor and will have 65W charging speed. The phone is expected to have Huawei Mobile Services. It could be called the Huawei Mate XS which is expected to be sold in Europe apart from China.