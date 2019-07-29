Over the weekend, we shared with you some information that the Huawei Mate X foldable phone was spotted in the wild. An executive was seen carrying it at an airport although we know release has been moved to September. It seems to be ready for wider testing. In case you missed it, the top Chinese OEM has already rolled out the 5G phone at the Shenzhen Putian Base. The special event was were another Huawei executive was asked about the foldable phone. The company’s consumer business mobile phone product president He Gang said that they are still in the process of “optimizing and perfecting” the device.

It means the phone isn’t ready yet for wider release. He Gang said the foldable will not be released until it meets quality requirements. It’ still being optimized, thanks to the new processes and design methods set. New challenges and problems have occurred that need to be fixed before the official market release. Huawei doesn’t want to experience what Samsung had to go through with the Galaxy Fold.

Huawei is said to have very demanding quality requirements. It’s also good the issues are detected this early so they can be fixed. More comprehensive testing is what Huawei wants that is why it’s delaying the launch a bit.

The Huawei executive has committed to bringing a perfect Mate X. We know it won’t be perfect but at least we hope it won’t be easily damaged. We don’t want to hear of displays breaking so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

We’re not worried about the Huawei Mate X 5G foldable phone. It’s coming with a new design. It’s already tagged as the first phone to be 5G CE certified by TÜV Rheinland. It was supposed to be released in May but it was postponed. It could also be lighter due to a smaller battery. We’ll just have to wait for D-Day. It will happen…soon.