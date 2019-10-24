It finally happened: the relaunch of Huawei Mate X. The top Chinese OEM hasn’t really released the foldable phone in the market but after months of rumors and speculations and trying to beat the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Mate X was introduced back in February. The initial release was set for June only to be postponed a few months later due to the issue with the Galaxy Fold. Because of what happened to the Samsung foldable phone, Huawei made a decision to delay the rollout until the phone is perfected and optimized.

Yesterday, Huawei began taking orders for its first-ever foldable phone. The company started to market the Huawei Mate X to hopefully improve numbers caused by the US trade ban. Q3 revenue may have grown compared to last year but mobile revenue was hit overseas especially in Europe.

The Huawei Mate X was supposed to launch in June and then moved to September and then delayed again to October. Its launch in China officially happened and we’re eager to know if and how this one will rival the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The Samsung foldable phone has yet to be released in China next month but the Huawei Mate X will be available on November 15 for 16999 yuan ($2,406)

Let’s review the specs and features of the Huawei Mate X. The device, when folded, transforms into an 8-inch tablet with 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution. The front screen is only 6.6-inches while the rear screen is slightly smaller at 6.38-inches. The quad cameras and flash are placed at the rear as well.

The 5G foldable phone measures 11mm thick when closed while the thinnest area is 5.4mm. By the edge, there is the power button, volume rocker, and a fingerprint scanner. As described, Huawei decided on a Falcon Wing Hinge.

Next year, a Huawei Mate Xs will also be introduced. Not many details have been provided but it will be powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC. In the coming days, expect more hands-on photos and reviews will be shared. We’re very much eager to know how this one will be better than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.