Huawei is set to introduce its first-ever 5G foldable phone. It may have been delayed for a few months but we believe Huawei simply wants to be sure that the foldable phone will be ready for public use without any major issues. The company is being careful especially since the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s disappointing launch. The Huawei Mate X is still being optimized and perfected. It’s the first phone to be 5G CE-certified by TÜV Rheinland. We’ve been saying the launch is moved to September but unfortunately, it’s delayed some more.

Huawei’s 5G foldable phone is real. The launch may happen just before 2019 ends but with some changes to the specs and features. Some specs were out earlier and we learned it may be lighter due to a smaller battery. The latest information we learned was the possibility it will run on a new processor–the Kirin 990.

There is no confirmation yet because latest reports still list a Kirin 980 chipset. If the new version of SoC is used instead, it will be better for the Huawei Mate X. It’s the same one installed on the Huawei P30 Pro, enabling the phone to work the quad-camera system through AI.

The Huawei Mate X to be introduced to us in the near future may be slightly enhanced from the one we’ve held before. We can still expect 5G but maybe even faster and more efficient. The foldable device could also be made more durable so it can last longer.

Huawei Mate X’s main difference from the Samsung Galaxy Fold is the outward-folding display. Huawei had to change the design because its original design as shown by an old prototype was similar to Samsung’s inward-folding screen.

The Huawei Mate X display is more exposed to elements. This could pose a problem because the display may be sensitive. It’s only smart that the top Chinese OEM think of ways on how to protect the flexible screen. One possible solution is a screen protector that will cover some five layers of the display. Even the Falcon Hinge is being repaired, or rather, being enhanced right now.