After sharing that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will arrive in March 2020, the Chinese OEM’s head of the consumer sector also shared that the newer version of the Huawei Mate X will launch at the Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC 2020). This one will come with better specs and features including an improved hinge, better display, and a more powerful mobile processor. We’re not sure if the overall design will be different but the exec is saying things will be better.

We have yet to get our hands on the improved Huawei Mate X but pre-order has started in China. Known this early as the Huawei Mate Xs, the foldable phone will boast a better screen and better hinge for durability. It will be powered by Kirin 990 chipset and we’ll probably see the Huawei foldable phone in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress.

Availability of the next-gen Huawei foldable phone is unknown but we’re probably looking at a Q3 release. Europe may also receive the foldable but it’s not clear if it’s the current Mate X or the new version.

The next Huawei Mate X is also said to feature 5G connectivity already so that can be exciting. We’re assuming it will carry the Kirin 990 5G chip or maybe even better. It could be lighter yet more durable.

The Huawei Mate Xs is a possibility but the name could be different. Earlier, a Huawei Mate X2 mentioned. That one was said to come with a stylus. Let’s just wait and see for the official announcement.