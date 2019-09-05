As early as January and even before the Huawei P30 series was announced, the Mate 30 already became part of the rumor mill. It was said the flagship series due in the second half of the year would come with a penta-camera setup. When the US trade ban issue erupted, it was speculated the smartphone would run on Huawei’s very own mobile OS along with other future premium devices. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is said to come with a better camera than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The idea of a circular rear camera setup also begun while the 25W fast wireless-charging detail was from the FCC. So far, we also know the Huawei Mate 30 series will run on Kirin 990 processor. It will come with support for 4K 60fps video recording.

Early Huawei Mate 30 images were leaked with an on-screen fingerprint included. The round camera module was teased again before the official launch that is happening on September 19 in Munich, Germany.

As expected, here is a set of image renders and 360-degree video from OnLeaks and PriceBaba. The two regularly collaborates to come up with concept images of upcoming smartphones.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro renders show a device made of metal and glass similar to the Mate 20 Pro. The round camera module is definitely present with a quad-camera setup. On the upper left part of the rear, there is the Leica logo, dual-LED flash, and a sensor. Phone dimensions are estimated at 158.1 x 73.6 x 8.7mm with a 9.7mm camera bump.

The display could be 6.6-inches. We see a waterfall display and curved edges that appear to extend over the sides. There is a wide notch where three front-facing cameras are placed.

The left edge of the phone doesn’t have any button. On the right, there is a power button. We don’t see any volume rocker. It could be placed above the button on a touch-sensitive area. At the top edge, you will see a noise-canceling mic and IR blaster. At the bottom, you will see another mic, loudspeaker grill, USB Type-C port, and an ejectable SIM-card tray.

When it comes to cameras, the quad-camera system will include two 40MP shooters (f/1.4-f/1.6, 120-degree ultra-wide lens), 8MP telephoto lens (5x zoom), and 3D ToF sensor. The phone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with 55W wired charging and 25W fast wireless charging. It’s not clear if Huawei Mate 30 will run on Android or the new Harmony OS.