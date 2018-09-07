Here we go again: another set of images popped up on Weibo. The latest photos show what is believed to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. We’ve been hearing a lot about the new Mate series and we’re certain three variants will be available—the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20 Pro, and the standard Huawei Mate 20. Pictured above is the premium Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Actually, we may not be able to distinguish the three easily because we know they will have the same design with small changes in the final components.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro appears to have a curved edge screen which may remind you of Samsung Galaxy phones. It will be more premium compared to the Mate 20 Lite and the Mate 20. We earlier saw images and specs of the Mate 20 Lite while the Mate 20 phone may arrive with a front 3D camera.

Huawei’s new Mate 20 Lite has been sighted for pre-order on the German and Polish websites. The Mate 20 was pictured in the wild before the official reveal.

The Pro version of the Huawei Mate 20 will be more powerful in several ways especially with the 128GB storage. This information follows the QHD+ screen we saw yesterday. It’s the same screen found on the LG G7 ThinQ.

VIA: Weibo