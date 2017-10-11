Here we go again. Just a week away from the rumored public launch, the Huawei Mate 10 appears online. The phone was recently shown off, looking very much like the Huawei Mate 10 Lite. Of course, we’re not expecting the design to deviate from the Maimang 6 but we’re interested how the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will differ from each other.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite was announced with quad-cameras while we heard the Pro variant might carry only a Full HD display and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Mate 10 will run EMUI 6 based on Android Oreo, will be AI smart, and might arrive with a computer dock.

Come next week, October 16, we hope to see the specs and features of the Android smartphone confirmed. So far, here’s what we know: Leica dual cameras (23MP + 20MP), 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, 1080p “FHD+ screen resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 970 processor, and built-in Neural Processing Unit or NPU. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is also expected to have the same features.

We have no idea about the pricing and availability but they are flagship phones from a Chinese OEM. They will be affordable and ready in key markets soon.

Here are the latest leaked images shared over on Weibo:

VIA: Weibo