We’re still waiting for the official arrival of the Huawei Mate 10. The Mate 10 Lite aka the Maimang 6 was already revealed in China but the Mate 10 has yet to be unveiled. We’ve seen a number of rumors, leaks, and speculations and some information have been confirmed. Just last week, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro was shown off with a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Mate 10 series will come in three variants. We’re excited to know how “smart” this phone will be especially now we’re certain this one will have Artificial Intelligence as one of its major features.

Huawei Mobile just tweeted some details about the Huawei Mate 10 and it got us excited a bit. The idea of AI on a phone has long been known but not many companies have really ventured into it. There are virtual and smart assistants but they are not full AI yet. For the upcoming Mate 10, expect the device to be intelligent. As Huawei describes it, the Mate 10 will deliver the ultimate experience and go beyond smart with AI.

How intelligent will the Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro be? We’re not sure but the phone is smart and powerful enough that what phone can work as a PC. The idea is similar to Samsung DeX and now we’re thinking Huawei won’t be just the first to follow.

The Huawei Mate 10 working as a PC with some accessory may be a reality soon. What might be better though is the possibility that the system will also work with other docks and connectors. The Samsung DeX works but it can still be improved in many ways like perhaps wider compatibility with devices from other OEMs. Huawei could also make the phones work with other existing docks.

Huawei is marketing the phone as “not a smartphone”. It’s not exactly one but it’s not a tablet nor a computer either. It’s a machine that has many different features, going beyond the regular smartphone duties. There is no official confirmation yet by Huawei but Mirabook maker, Miraxess, mentioned something related. Let’s wait and see for the public announcement on October 16.

SOURCE: Huawei Mobile