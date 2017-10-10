We are probably only days away from discovering what Huawei has under the wraps. The Chinese manufacturer’s upcoming press event in Germany will most likely launch its new flagship offerings under the Huawei Mate branding, and at the top of that line is the much-hyped Huawei Mate 10 Pro. But would people still buy the flagship offering if it comes out having only a 1080p display?

The people over at Mobielkopen.net say that they have gotten their hands on the User Agent Profile (UAProf) document of a Huawei phone with the model number BLA-L29, which is most likely the Huawei Mate 10 Pro variant. The UAProf is a document that has technical information on the capabilities of a certain mobile device. An inspection of the BLA-L29’s UAProf shows that it will only carry a Full HD (1080p) screen.

We say “only”, because flagship devices usually go with a QHD (2880×1440) display. And while a 1080p display is really not that bad, the positioning of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro as a flagship device might be questioned. Add to the fact that the Mate 10 Pro might actually go with the big 18:9 aspect ratio, so that will mean a lower pixel density if the screen is only Full HD.

But if Huawei does stay with a Full HD display on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, it will have to somehow position itself correctly in terms of the device’s price point. People might not want to splash their cash on a flagship device that has a lower quality display than the competition in this price point.

