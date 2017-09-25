The Huawei Mate 10 is said to be ready in three variants: the basic Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and the Mate 10 Lite. The last model is believed to be the G10 or the Maimang 6 in China as per several leaks. The smartphone is finally unveiled in its home country but it will be officially called as the Huawei Mate 10 Lite internationally. The Maimang 6 is one special device because it is the first ever from the top Chinese OEM to have an 18:9 ratio display.

The Huawei G10 aka Huawei Maimang 6 will be ready in three color options: Aurora Blue, Streamer Gold, and Obsidian Black. It will be out in the market this coming September 30, Saturday, with a special feature different from most premium flagship phones today. Instead of a dual camera system, this one comes with four cameras. The quad camera setup consists of two dual camera systems–one at the front and one at the back.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is now listed on Vmall as the Maimang 6. It’s only a mid-range smartphone but already with mid to premium specs. The two front-facing cams have 13MP and 2MP sensors while the rear-facing dual cameras are 16MP and 2MP.

Other specs include a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, rear fingerprint sensor, 3340 mAh battery, hybrid dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and VoLTE. The phone is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat topped by EMUI 5.1. Price tag reads 2399 CNY which is about $363.

SOURCE: VMALL