The Huawei Mate 10 Lite has shown itself in China as the Maimang 6. It is the simpler version of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. We’ve seen leaked specs, features, and promo images the past few weeks and we know we’ll learn more until the official announcement next month. The quad camera system has already been confirmed on the Mate 10 Lite but this Mate 10 Pro won’t have it.

Both the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate Pro are said to only have the dual camera system. We’re not much interested in the quad camera setup at the moment but for the other two Mate 10 variants, we’re more interested where the fingerprint sensor will be located. Rumor has it that the Mate 10 will have a fingerprint sensor at the front while the Mate 10 Pro will have it on the rear. The difference will be rather confusing but at least we know the Chinese OEM isn’t just making versions with bigger screens or different processors.

The difference between the two may offer more changes as placement may affect the possibility of an almost bezel-less screen. These photos that were posted on Weibo show us a phone with a rear fingerprint scanner just below the cameras. We actually find this more believable since the front fingerprint sensors aren’t perfect yet. One at the front may result to smaller bezels but perhaps Huawei is doing an experiment to test what will work. We’ll wait and see what Huawei’s decision about the two Mate 10 phones.

VIA: Weibo