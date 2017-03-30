We’re curious to know what new smartphone HTC is going to unveil soon. The company already released the U Ultra and the U Play but we were told the Taiwanese tech giant will introduce 6 to 7 “highly profitable” devices for this year. Recently sighted in AnTuTu is a mysterious one that’s only known as the HTC CBP.

We’re certain this isn’t the limited edition sapphire screen U Ultra but a different model. The HTC CBP is equipped with a 2K display screen, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, Adreno 540 GPU, Snapdragon 835 processor, 16MP Sony IMX351 front-facing camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX362 rear cam.

Phone is powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS already and since it has already been benchmarked, we see a score of 170,000 points on the site. It’s another flagship smartphone which we’re guessing is also from the U Series collection. This one could be a mid-range phone and definitely not the HTC One X10 budget phone.

We’re hopeing this new HTC CBP will finally get the attention HTC deserves. We’re told the HTC Ultra isn’t being well received yet. We’re assuming it’s because there is no 3.5mm audio jack.

We’re still guessing this HTC CBP will also come pre-installed with the HTC Sense Companion AI app which recently arrived on the HTC U Ultra phone.

VIA: WEIBO