Huawei is set to launch the new P50 series. It will happen in the next couple of months. We want to say the Huawei P50 phones will rival the Samsung Galaxy S21 but we can no longer consider them as Android phones. As for its sub-brand Honor which has been sold to a different firm, it is expected to launch the new Honor V40. The Honor V series is the brand’s flagship that will be announced officially later this week. On January 22, Honor will introduce the V40 5G flagship smartphone.

A January 18 launch was scheduled but the company had to make changes. The push back happened for many reasons unknown to us but rumor has it that the phone may come again with Google Play Services.

Since Honor is no longer a Huawei company, the new company is said to have secured a license to release Honor phones with Google Play Services. It will be the first Honor phone with Google Play Services since the US trade ban took effect and since the Honor sale. Last year, the Honor V30 launched in February with Huawei Mobile Services.

Honor V40 View Features

The Honor V40 View is believed to be released in China, as well as, the Western market. The phone will come with a large 6.72-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ processor, and a 50MP quad-camera system.

The battery may also support 55W wireless charging and 66W fast charging. An Honor V40 Pro+ is also expected to drop with MediaTek’s flagship SoC and not the Kirin 9000.

An Honor phone running Google Play Services is believable. We’re just wondering if it will still use Magic UI. The latter is basically EMUI but for Harmony OS.