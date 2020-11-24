Honor has parted ways with Huawei, in light of the US trade ban on parent brand Huawei and that has changed the complexion of their business drastically. It could be evident in the upcoming Honor V40 series phones. The predecessor Honor V30 series came with the HiSilicon’s Kirin 990 chipset and if things were usual the V40 series would have seen the HiSilicon 2020 flagship SoC – the Kirin 9000. Now that the dynamics have changed, the upcoming smartphone series is destined for a MediaTek chipset – the leaked MT6893 6nm processor is also not of question.

It was assumed that the V40 Pro variant will come with the Dimensity 1000+ SoC while the V40 Pro+ may get the Kirin 9000. Now according to a reliable tipster, the Pro+ variant will either get the Dimensity 1000+ or MediaTek’s upcoming 6nm process based chipset we mentioned earlier.

Honor V40 series is slated to arrive in December and around the same time the MediaTek’s flagship chipset model number MT6893, touted to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 865, is also coming. So, one cannot rule out the V40 Pro+ model to get the superior chipset as compared to the V40Pro variant.

Apparently, both the V40 models will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ curved display tweaked for 120Hz refresh rate. Other than that not much is clear about the phones, presumably they might get the Sony IMX700 RYYB camera sensor on the Honor V30 Pro+ and ultra-fast 66W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It will be interesting to see what specifications both the devices carry, and we’re eagerly waiting.