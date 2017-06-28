The Huawei Honor 9 has been receiving a lot of attention since its launch. Of course, it’s from the top Chinese OEM today and it’s the latest premium flagship phone that is made more attractive with a mid-range price. Compared to the other latest flagships with almost similar specs, this one starts at only $339. The smartphone launched in China with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which can very well rival the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ in Hong Kong, Gionee S10, Nubia Z17, and the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Honor 9 is arriving in Europe soon as Huawei just announced in Germany that the phone will be ready in some countries like France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Germany. If you live in any of these places, you can check your local retailers or mobile carriers if the Honor 9 is already being offered.

To review, the Huawei Honor 9 comes equipped with a 5.15-inch Full HD screen, Kirin 960 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 20MP plus 12MP dual cameras, 8MP front-facing camera, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, microSD card slot for storage expansion (256GB max), and a 3,200 mAh battery. The phone is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution and shoot photos even in low light condition.

This availability in Europe is good news but sadly, the Honor 9 will not be coming to the US. Huawei’s Honor sub-brand only released the following statement:

There are no current plans to bring the Honor 9 to the U.S. Honor innovates and provides state-of-the-art products based on our in-depth understanding of local customer needs and consumer behavior, ensuring that each market receives the best-fit model. Later this year, you can expect to hear more about new devices that will be available in the U.S.

So it seems final but you can always buy from abroad. Just hope an unlocked version will be ready.

VIA: SlashGear