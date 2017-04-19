Xiaomi has been teasing its 2017 premium flagship phone for weeks. We’ve spotted a list of specs on GFXBench, as well as, the leaked images published online. D-Day has come and now the Chinese OEM has unveiled the Mi 6. Phone was just launched in Beijing in a special tech event. As expected, the new Xiaomi Mi 6 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which can make it at par with the Sony XZ Premium and the Sony Galaxy S8.

The premium device also boasts of 6GB RAM, 3350mAh battery, and a 12MP dual camera system. Screen size is same as last year’s Mi 5 at 5.15-inches wrapped by a metal frame that extends to a curved glass back. Design is similar to its predecessor so you’ll notice a very slight change.

Pricing begins at 2499 yuan which is around $360 for the entry-level 64GB model. The 128GB variant will be at 2899 yuan ($420). A more premium version with 128GB storage and a ceramic back panel will also be sold for 2999 yuan ($435).

This one doesn’t have a headphone hack so you may be disappointed. There’s also the fact this phone may not reach Europe or the US anytime soon as main target markets are India and China. The smartphone also includes Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging. Device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 8.0

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

• Display: 5.15-inches, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution

• Dimensions:

• Weight:

• Battery:

• RAM: 4GB RAM/GB RAM

• Storage: 32/64GB or 128GB

• Cam: Dual 12MP

• Cam: 8MP

• Connectivity: WiFi, 4G/LTE

SOURCE: MIUI