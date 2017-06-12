After months of waiting, we can finally get a glimpse of the Honor 9. Huawei rolled out the latest model under its Honor line. The phone reached TENAA before the month of May ended and now it is out in its native country China where Huawei is King of the mobile market. Specs and images were leaked earlier but nothing beats seeing the actual product page full of official press photos. Now we can confirm most of the phone’s features and functions published ahead are correct including the 5.5-inch screen, 1080p resolution, EMUI 5.1 on Android 7.0 Nougat, and a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor. The latter is the same chipset used in the Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10.

Now, we can confirm most of the phone’s features and functions published ahead are correct including the 5.5-inch screen, 1080p resolution, EMUI 5.1 on Android 7.0 Nougat, and a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor. The latter is the same chipset used in the Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10.

Impressing the Android community is the 6GB RAM coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage space, which is becoming more of a standard in the latest Android flagships. You can still expand the memory with a hybrid SIM slot.

When it comes to mobile photography, there is no Leica lens but the dual camera system on the rear are considered high-end already at 12MP and 20MP. For the selfie addicts, the 8MP front-facing camera will also be enough. You can choose from three colors: Amber Gold, Blue, and Grey. Battery is 3200mAh and phone build is made of metal. Also incorporated in this model is Huawei Pay.

The Huawei Honor 9 still comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity features include WiFi, 4G VoLTE, and NFC. Prices starts at CNY 2,700 ($400) for the entry-level 64GB variant. Add just a few hundred Yuan and you can get twice the storage at CNY 3,000 ($440) for the 128GB variant. Vmall will start selling the Huawei Honor 9 on June 16, Friday. A 4GB RAM plus 64GB memory will also be available on for CNY 2,299 which is about $339.

VIA: VMALL

SOURCE: Huawei