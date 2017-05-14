If you think the new Samsung Galaxy S8+ is pretty great, but the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is still not enough for you, then you’ll be glad to know that a new variant of the other flagship is now available in the market. Well, the Hong Kong market that is. The Korean OEM has announced that the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version is in the Asian country, open line, and now ready to be purchased.

The increased RAM and storage are the only things different with this variant of the Galaxy S8+. It still has a 6.2-inch 1440 x 2960 display and is still powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. Camera-wise, it has a 12MP main shooter and an 8MP front-facing one. It also has facial recognition, fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Unfortunately it is the only country where this variant will be available, so far. But since it is an unlocked model, you can buy it there or ask someone traveling to buy it for you, and then use it anywhere you want since you are not tired to any courier. You can activate it probably with your carrier when you get back home, but there is something about unlocked phones that gives you the freedom to not be tied down to one service provider only.

But it will not come cheap. The 6GB version of the Galaxy S8+ will cost you 6,998 Hong Kong dollars, which is around $898. In the same market, the regular Galaxy S8 is priced at 6,390 HKD or around $820. If you order now, Samsung will start shipping it to you by May 25.

VIA: Blog of Mobile