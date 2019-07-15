Huawei is still not safe from the attacks of the US. We’re not talking about a nuclear war here but just the challenges it’s been facing ever since the Trump government decided that it doesn’t want US firms doing business with the top Chinese OEM. The main reason is over national security risks. Huawei has been defending itself after saying it’s been a victim of US bullying. A lot has been said about the issue and now we’re learning the Hongmeng OS aka Ark OS is not exactly an alternative to Android.

Huawei has confirmed its smartphones will still receive Android Q but it’s also working on its own mobile OS. There’s the Ark OS which we earlier said could be Huawei’s replacement for Android. Apparently, it’s not.

Huawei’s mobile OS will be faster than Android. That is a big possibility but now we’ve got word it’s not an Android alternative. Huawei executive Liang Hua has this to say: “The Hongmeng OS is primarily developed for IoT devices that will reduce latency. In terms of smartphones, we are still using the Android operating system and ecosystem as a “first choice.” We haven’t decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future.”

The Hongmeng OS was mainly developed for IoT devices. Now we’re clear on that because Huawei may still be preferring Android. That or it’s considering the Aurora OS from Russia as we mentioned previously.

Huawei’s access to the United States and many American firms have been restricted. It still is on the Entity List which means American companies must ask permission from the government to do business with Huawei. Google has already warned the Trump administration that Huawei ban may expose consumers to bigger national security risks.

At the moment, everything is normal except for the worries brought about by the US’ pronouncements and its tirades against China and Huawei. Huawei is still blacklisted as US firms need export license to sell. It can still do business with American firms but with permission.