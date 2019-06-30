Huawei is safe. Thanks to President Trump for finally allowing American firms to work with Huawei. No, the top Chinese OEM will not formally and officially operate in the country but it’s allowed again to do business with other companies. This means those brands that get parts from or supply to Huawei can conduct business again after weeks of the US trade ban. This good news was shared after the President said in a press con in Japan at the G20 summit that the administration is allowing them to sell.

So trading with Huawei by US firms will continue. Trump has already shared the good news that American companies are allowed to trade with Huawei. Things changed after Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping had a discussion.

Huawei and the US are now on a trade war truce. It’s progress for everyone although the terms aren’t clear. We can’t say if the company is totally out of the blacklist.

The American president believes Huawei is a complicated situation that needs to be reviewed. The “We’re allowing them to sell” statement could mean Huawei could sell its products in the country or just the components. Trump also said, “I did agree to allow our companies — you know, jobs, I like our companies selling things to other people. So I allowed that to happen. Very complex things. Not easy — this is not things that are easy to make.”

The national security concerns are the reasons why Washington doesn’t want Huawei trading. We’re thinking this change of heart by Trump has something to do with Google’s warning of bigger national security risks if it continues its tirades against China. Huawei may still be in limbo right now because it appears its name is not off the blacklist yet.

The President also said, ”Huawei is a complicated situation, we’re leaving Huawei towards the end. We’ll see where we go with the trade agreement.” He added, “I don’t want to talk about it now, we’re looking at that very carefully. Huawei is very much in play in terms of our country and in terms of intelligence and the intelligence community — we know a lot about Huawei — but I don’t want to mention that right now. I just think it’s inappropriate. We’re not making it other than what I told you… We’re going to save that for later.”