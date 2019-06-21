For the first time, Huawei is publishing information about the recent challenges it has been facing in the mobile world. The top Chinese OEM has been really silent the past few weeks ever since Google announced it would be cutting business with Huawei. Many things have happened while certain decisions have been overturned. The other day, it was made known to us the company is poised to lose billions as revenue is being hit hard by US trade ban. Huawei is preparing for the worst as it’s been testing the Aurora OS from Russia and its own Ark OS.

On the company’s website, Huawei has reiterated its commitment to the people. Consumers are always first and so Android updates and security patches will still be available for all Huawei phones and tablets. If you currently own a Huawei device, access to the Play Store and other Android services will still continue.

Huawei will still cover the manufacturer’s warranty and offer full-service support. The premium flagship Huawei P30 will still get Android Q. If you happen to own a Huawei Mate 20 Pro device, you can check the Android Q beta developer program.

The company has also addressed the numerous rumors that have been going around. Specific answers are provided to the following rumors:

Rumor #1: Huawei smartphones and tablets will no longer get software or security updates.

Answer: Ongoing security and software updates will continue to be provided to keep all Huawei smartphones and tablets secure and up-to-date.

Rumor 2: Android will be automatically uninstalled from Huawei smartphones and tablets.

Answer: Android will not be automatically uninstalled from Huawei smartphones and tablets. We continue to work closely with our partners to ensure our consumers can always enjoy the best possible experience.

Rumor 3: Huawei users will not be able to download or use apps like WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

Answer: For all Huawei smartphones and tablets, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram apps can be downloaded and used as normal.

Rumor 4: Windows will no longer work on Huawei PCs.

Answer: We can confirm that Huawei devices with Microsoft software will be upgraded and supported

Rumor 5: If you reset your Huawei smartphone or tablet, you will lose access permanently to Android Services and Google Apps.

Answer: If you reset your Huawei smartphone or tablet to factory settings, Android Services and Google Apps can still be downloaded and used as normal.

Rumor 6: The current situation impacts the warranty on Huawei smartphones and tablets.

Answer: Nothing has changed. Huawei provides after-sales service as before, in accordance with the existing warranty policy.

Rumor 7: Huawei smartphones & tablets will offer reduced functionality.

Answer: All Huawei smartphones & tablets will continue to function as they currently do.

Rumor 8: Huawei will no longer sell smartphones.

Answer: Huawei will continue to sell smartphones. Furthermore, we will continue to invest in research and development to deliver leading innovation and the best possible smartphone experience.

Rumor 9: The P30 & the P30 Pro won’t get access to Android Q.

Answer: We are confident that our most popular devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. We have been working with third parties for many months to ensure devices will be able to receive Android Q updates. Technical preparations and testing have already begun for over 17 devices. In fact, our Mate 20 Pro has already been given the approval to receive Android Q as and when it is released by Google.

Huawei has given the answers to the public’s most hard-core questions. The brand also provided a list of phones eligible for the future Android Q update. They are as follows:



• Huawei 30 Pro, P30, P30 lite

• Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 Lite

• Huawei PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

• Huawei P smart 2019, P smart+ 2019, P smart Z

• Huawei Mate 20 X, Mate 20 X (5G)

• Huawei P20 Pro, P20

• Huawei Mate 10 Pro, PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10, Mate 10

No Honor phone model has been listed but we know the Honor 20 Series will also get Android Q. Expect the Honor team will make a similar announcement.