The Google Play Store is getting a new section you can enjoy. The tech giant has been adding sections and rolling out updates for its own app store like the refresh button for updates and the ‘Free App of the Week’ section. This time, we’re given access to the Indie Corner. It is a new section on the Play Store where the latest indie releases are available. If you may remember, Google announced the 20 finalists of the Google Play Indie Games contest. More indie games are available and you can find them on the Play Store now.

Some games are free while some require a small premium.

Free games include the following:

• Shadowmatic by Triada Studio Games

• Reactor – Energy Sector Tycoon (Robert Grzybek RSG)

• Cubway (ArmNomads LLC)

• Alto’s Adventure (Noodlecake Studios Inc)

• Soul Knight (ChillyRoom)

• The Battle of Polytopia (Midjiwan AB)

• Happy Hop: Kawaii Jump (Platonic Games)

• Cube Escape: The Cave (Rusty Lake)

• Bravium – RPG & Hero Defense (INGAME)

• Blasty Bubs – Brick Breaker (QuickByte Games)

• Happy Star (Adventure Islands)

• Little Lords of Twilight (Bkorn Studios)

• Retro Rocket Rescue (Little Yeti Games)

• PinOut (Mediocre)

• Tap Tap Fish (Cheetah Games)

• Chezz (QuickByte Games)

• War Friends (Chillingo)

• Lost Maze (Lemon Jam Studio)

• Warlock’s Tower (Midipixel)

• Land Sliders (Prettygreat)

• Time Surfer (Kumobious)

• Alphabear (Spry Fox LLC)

• The Silent Age (House on Fire)

• Mekorama (Martin Magni)

• Badland (Frogmind)

Premium Games:

• Mushroom 11 (Untame) – $4.99

• Island Delta (Noodlecake Studios Inc) – $2.99

• Warlock’s Tower: Retro Puzzler (Midipixel) – $1.99

• Reigns (DevolverDigital) – $2.99

• Prune (Joel McDonald) – $4.99

• Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition (Klei Entertainment Inc.) – $4.99

• LIMBO (Playdead) – $4.49

• Downwell (DevolverDigital) – $2.99

• Link Twin (Carbon Incubator) – $2.99

• Paperback (Fowers Games) – $3.69

• Retro City Rampage (Vblank Entertainment) – $2.98

• Unworded (Playdigious) – $4.19

• Causality (Loju) – $2.49

• Monument Valley (us two games) – $3.69

• Dar Echo (RAC7)

• The Banner Sage (Versus Evil

• Framed (Noodlecake Studios)

• Threes! (Sirvo llc)-

• This War of Mine (11 bit studios)

• Leo’s Fortune (1337 & Senri LLC)

• Machinarium (Amanita Design)

• Kingdom: New Land (Raw Fury)

• The Room Three (Fireproof Games)

• Samorost 3 (Amanita Design)

Download these games from the Indie Corner available on the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Google Play Store