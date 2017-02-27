At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, GoPro announced a partnership with phone manufacturers Huawei where the former’s Quik mobile video editing app will feature in Huawei’s latest phones – starting with the newly launched Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. Quik will serve as the primary video editing solution pre-installed into these devices.

Where mobile video is becoming more and more ubiquitous – due mainly to the progress of internet download speeds and better camera technology in smartphones – editing is normally a process you do on a laptop or desktop platform. But GoPro’s Quik mobile video editing app offers intuitive mobile-based video editing, making it a strong option for doing videos on the go.

Quik will analyze user photos and video clips to intuitively find the best related moments. It can automatically generate a video complete with transitions and effects synchronized to your choice of music. Of course, you can manually customize edits with effects and other filters. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus should provide a stable platform for the software with its robust specs.

GoPro has agreed with Huawei that the Quik app will be pre-installed in devices that come out with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 user interface – based on Android Nougat – or better. We’ve used Quik before and we like it. Let’s see if it fits with the images taken from those Leica-powered dual cams on the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus.

SOURCE: GoPro