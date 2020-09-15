Google is setting up the stage for September 30, 11AM PT. The tech giant is scheduled to launch its first two 5G phones plus a new Chromecast device and a new Google Home smart speaker. The ‘Your couch is the best seat in the house’ reference can be interpreted in many ways. It could refer to a better TV-watching experience with the new Chromecast we’ve been calling Sabrina. It could also mean your couch is only where you can be right now so a live-streaming will happen instead.

We also imagine sitting on the couch, munching on popcorn, and simply giving commands to the Google Assistant while watching a movie. Looking at the new teaser, there are gummy bears and hot chocolate with a marshmallow. Cozy.

The virtual event will be on September 30 which is about two weeks from today. Much has been said about the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G as they’ve been leaked several times. The new Chromecast has also been a favorite topic recently. We just heard its price could be $49. We don’t know anything about the next-gen Google Home speaker but we’re hoping it will get the latest updates we’ve mentioned like the Wifi app’s advanced router controls, Android 11 Device Controls, and emergency services.

A Google Pixel 5S phone has been spotted with dual rear cameras and the same Pixel 5 design but we don’t think it will be introduced. Colors and prices of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have leaked before launch. Both phones have passed through the FCC certification which means an imminent launch.

We also shared with you what we know so far. The Pixel 5 may come with a 5.7-inch screen, punch-hole 8MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 765G processor, 4000mAh battery, and NO headphone jack. The Pixel 4a 5G is more similar to the Pixel 4a but with a 3800mAh battery and probably a larger display.