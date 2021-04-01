The Nest Hello lineup needs to be updated. The last batch we featured here included the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest x Yale Lock that went up for sale on the Google Store three years ago. If you may remember, the Nest Hello went up for pre-order and was offered with a free Google Home Mini. A follow-up to do the video doorbell may soon be introduced. This is according to a source who discovered interesting information within the Google Home APK.

The Google Home APK shows a mystery photo of something similarly shaped to the current Nest Hello. It’s only the back of the device.

Comparing this one to the first-gen Nest Hello, it now has smaller circuit screws that are positioned on top instead of in the center. There is a USB-C port now instead of micro-USB. The smart home device is similar in many ways to the original Nest Hello but we are assuming this will be better and more advanced.

Not much information are ready but we’re crossing our fingers Google will introduce the new Nest Hello Video Doorbell 2 device soon. The upcoming video doorbell will already have a number of rivals once it’s released but that gives us the consumers more options. The competition will include the Ring Video Doorbell, August Doorbell Cam, Wyze Video Doorbell, Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell POV, and the Blink Video Doorbell.