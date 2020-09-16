The last Arlo-branded product we remember featuring here was the Arlo Ultra security camera system. It was made available in 4K HDR in March last year. Before that, there was the Arlo Pro 2 security camera from Netgear. Back then, Full HD was the latest technology. Today, Arlo is introducing a new battery-powered and wire-free essential video doorbell that provides a full head-to-toe view. Like other Arlo products, this one offers the company’s award-winning features. The result is another easy-to-install, wireless, Internet-connected camera.

The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is a new front-entry solution that joins a reliable ecosystem of home security products and services. This one offers a full 180-degree view of visitors of packages on the ground. What it does is capture a head-to-toe view so the user can have a full view of a person.

The Wire-Free Doorbell also offers HD video resolution, two-way audio and personalized alerts, and direct-to-mobile video calls. With this new doorbell, you can connect to WiFi directly. It comes with a rechargeable battery but also comes with hardwire if you need continuous charging so the battery won’t go low.

The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell costs $199.99. It can now be pre-ordered for Best Buy and other retailers. Arlo.com and more major retail stores will carry the device this coming holiday season.

Arlo’s SVP of Product and CIO Tejas Shah believes “having a smart video doorbell at your front door is more valuable than ever”. He said, “Unlike other video doorbells that can lag in response time, our new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell leverages the latest hardware and software advancements for swift, comprehensive monitoring.”

The new Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell features a number of things like 180° Viewing Angle, Direct-to-Mobile Video Call, Multiple Powering Options, Motion Detection and Alerts, Angle Mount, 2-Way Audio, Visitor Messaging, HD Video with HDR, and Night Vision. The device is weather-resistant and offers compatibility with different platforms like Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Alexa. The product connects directly to WiFi and has a built-in smart siren.