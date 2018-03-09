Gone are the days when you would have to spend a fortune just to be able to set up security devices around your house. These days, there are a lot of brands offering smart home devices that won’t cost you an arm or a leg. One of those companies is August and one of their more popular products is the Doorbell Cam. Now they’re offering something nice for current owners and hopefully entice new people into the fold: 24 hours of video recording and the best news is that it’s for free.

August actually has a Premium Video Recording subscription plan that lets users store their video history for a month. But of course you had to shell out $4.99 to have that. But now, everyone that has a Doorbell Cam or a Doorbell Cam Pro will be able to view the video that the camera takes for 24 hours. These videos are stored on the August’s app activity feed so you can catch up with what happened at your door for the past day.

Most of their competitors only offer live viewing for the non-subscribers, so this is something they hope will entice people to get a Doorbell Cam. This stored video is important so you will be able to see who approached your door before the motion detection alert is triggered. The feature is going live today so Doorbell Cam owners can start viewing their stored footage already.

And for those who like this feature, August is also hoping that they will be convinced that they need a premium subscription. Getting that will let you have a 30 day archive of all the recorded video on all your devices. You will have to pay $4.99 per month or a $49.99 annual fee to be able to access the videos through your August app or through the Amazon Echo Show or Fire TV.

VIA: SlashGear