Nest introduced new smart products for the front door a couple of weeks ago. Today, the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest x Yale Lock are now available on Google Store. The Nest Hello was up for pre-order earlier this month and if you happened to order one, you can get a free Google Home Mini. That is one good deal since the smart speaker will cost you another $49. It’s the cheaper version of the bigger Google Home which already costs over hundred bucks.

The Nest Hello Doorbell is listed with a $29 price tag. It already includes free shipping so you can start replacing your wired doorbell with a wireless one. This smart doorbell can allow you to answer the door from anywhere, stream HD videos all day, and send alerts and notifications straight to your smartphone.

This is perfect if you want to see who is at the door before you answer. You may even find it helpful if someone has been getting your mail or if some kids have been playing with your doorbell. With the Nest Hello Doorbell, you will know everything outside your door.

The Nest x Yale Lock allows you to not just see who is outside the door but you can even let him or her inside. Even if you’re not at home, you can let someone in just by unlocking the door from your smartphone. So when you’re on a trip and a friend or relative needs to get inside your home, you can let him inside.

Check the Nest app to open the door lock for you. You can also provide passcodes instead of house keys. This is safer and easier to manage since you can also set the hours. Passcodes can have an expiry so no one can just get inside anytime. You can buy the Nest x Yale Lock for $279.

