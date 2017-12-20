Blink is a familiar name in security cameras. We remember that outdoor security camera launched this time last year with a compatible app. At the CES earlier this year, more home security products and services were unveiled. We haven’t heard from the company since but a new product is ready to make any home smarter with a new video doorbell. This new doorbell works well with other home security products and smart cameras from Blink.

If you’re already using a Blink sync module, you can avail of this video doorbell with a sale price of $99. If you’re not on the Blink ecosystem yet, you can purchase it for $129 which is still affordable for anyone into the smart home game. The new product offers smartphone video alerts, HD video, night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection. The device is only powered by two AA batteries but they are already enough to last for two years.

This is the era when doorbells can’t be simple. Sure, you can buy a cheaper doorbell but that’s too ordinary. Geeks and techies look forward to a smarter home so might as well start with a video doorbell. It’s not the first in the industry but this one from Blink is the most affordable yet. If you may remember, there’s Nest Hello, a WiFi video doorbell from Ring, and the more expensive Ring Elite that goes at $499 a pop.

Special features of the Blink Video Doorbell are as follows: Easy Self-Install, Live HD Video with 2- Way Audio, Motion-Activated HD Video Alerts, Infrared night vision , Weatherproof technology, and seamless Integration with Blink.

Apart from the video doorbell, Blink also has a doorbell chime. There’s no mention of the exact pricing but we’re assuming it won’t go over $30. The company has only introduced the new products but there is no information on official rollout or availability. The CES event will again be Blink’s launching pad of new products.

SOURCE: Blink