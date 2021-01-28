Doorbells are getting smarter these days. We’ve seen a few before like the Wyze Video Doorbell, Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell POV, and the Nest Hello Doorbell. We also remember the August Doorbell Cam and of course, those from Ring. The latest we know is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. It’s the smallest from the company and is also the most affordable. The price is only $59.99 so we believe this one can sell really fast. If you can still live with wires, then this one is for you.



There are plenty of wireless doorbells available but if you’re on a budget, consider this one from Ring. The company also has the Video Doorbell Elite and Video Doorbell Pro.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is another version that needs power connection. But then it’s better in a sense you won’t have to worry about running out of battery. You can be assured your doorbell is connected all the time and nothing is compromised.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired Promise

Ring’s Video Doorbell Wired promises efficiency and functionality. It offers the same 1080p Full HD video streaming. Support for night vision is also available. You can set Privacy Zones and take advantage of a two-way audio, customizable Motion Zones, and noise cancellation system.

This one also works with your Ring app. It supports the Advanced Motion Detection system by Ring. It can automatically record videos when someone or a movement is detected. Pay premium for the Ring Protect Plan and you can even enjoy other trigger options depending on your needs.

Some examples of special Ring Protect Plan features include color Pre-Roll, six-second video preview for each alert, People Only Mode, Rich Notification to show a snapshot. You can also use the Video Doorbell Wired with other Ring products like Ring Smart Lights, Ring Alarm, and Ring Chimes.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired will be available beginning February 24. You can now place your pre-order. It will also be available on Home Depot and other retailers.