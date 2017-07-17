More and more updates are being released for the Maps. The app now lets you book spas and salons and will soon show you speed limits information. More accessibility info has been added as well while Google has started testing out subway station layouts. The Maps is one important app that regularly gets improvements from Google. In the recent months, it has also added Street View and Deep Learning for further enhancements, parking saving feature, shows local reviews in your default language, and share your real-time location.

This time, a travel time graph has been added so you can know the traffic you will be facing.

Google didn’t make any official announcement but you will see a new graph at the directions area whenever you choose a destination. You will see the time so you can at least have an idea or frame of reference for the distance and time to travel.

The update allows drivers and commuters to estimate departure and travel time. The new feature is now available in the UK and the US and only a few regions may receive it. You will find it useful you’re the type who doesn’t want to be late.

VIA: Android Police